Comments
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are assessing the damage after a car hit an apartment building in Mercer County. It happened on Bradford Avenue in Hamilton Township.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are assessing the damage after a car hit an apartment building in Mercer County. It happened on Bradford Avenue in Hamilton Township.
Police say the car struck the building around 1 a.m. Monday.
No injuries were reported.
It’s still unclear what caused the driver to lose control.
You must log in to post a comment.