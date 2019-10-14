By CBS3 Staff
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP,  N.J. (CBS) – Crews are assessing the damage after a car hit an apartment building in Mercer County. It happened on Bradford Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Police say the car struck the building around 1 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

It’s still unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

