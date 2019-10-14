Teen Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teen is recovering after shots were fired in West Philadelphia, early Monday morning. Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the thigh on the 100 block of South Salford Street, just before 1 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teen is recovering after shots were fired in West Philadelphia, early Monday morning. Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the thigh on the 100 block of South Salford Street, just before 1 a.m.
He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.
No word on any arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.