Teen Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teen is recovering after shots were fired in West Philadelphia, early Monday morning. Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the thigh on the 100 block of South Salford Street, just before 1 a.m.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.

No word on any arrests.

