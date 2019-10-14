



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors are on edge after a weekend of multiple shootings in Philadelphia. There were shootings both Saturday and Sunday in the city’s Fairhill district. Residents say they are fed up with all of the gun violence.

“It was real quiet, then out of nowhere, just gunshots, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Daniel Quiles says.

Shell casings marked the spot where a barrage of bullets overtook a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

“It’s scary. I got kids to worry about,” another neighbor added.

Neighbors say they heard eight to 10 gunshots.

Philadelphia police say two young men were hit — a 21-year-old was shot in the face, back of the head and leg, while a 23-year-old was shot in his lower back.

“They were pretty much laid out right there. One was screaming and one looked pretty much gone,” Quiles said.

Two blocks away, near 7th and Somerset Streets, the shooter’s getaway vehicle was left crashed and abandoned. This scene was not nearly as chaotic as Sunday’s.

Another shooting in broad daylight in the Fairhill section on the 800 block of West Clearfield Street left six people shot, including a 14-year-old boy.

“I never knew Philly was like this. I thought New York was bad but this is crazy,” Denixa Banks says.

Thirty-eight shots were fired alone on Saturday, in the same area, on the 3000 block of North Mascher Street.

A man was shot in his head while sitting in a car.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed, and three others were injured, early Saturday morning on the 700 block of West Russell Street.

While some residents want to see more police patrols, others are defending the police department.

“They’re out here trying to do their job. Basically they’re trying to do their job. They can do so much,” Lillian Benitez says.

Now some are calling on Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to help.

“They just need to step up. That’s it. And I’d like Jim Kenney to know this, come on, we voted for you. Well, you know, Fairhill section needs you too,” Francisco Quiles said.