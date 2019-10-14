HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — One town is fighting back against reckless bikers, and we’re not talking about motorcycles. Police in Haddonfield are giving tickets to out-of-control kids on bicycles.

Surveillance video released by Haddonfield police shows kids riding their bikes recklessly, something that officers are now cracking down on.

“We’ve given, in total, about 20 summonses out already probably since the beginning of the summer up until now,” Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler said.

Cutler says those tickets are costing kids or their parents about $50. Police recognized some of the kids in that video Friday night and took them into the station.

“We processed them and had their parents come pick them up. We actually showed some of the parents the videos of what actually their kids were doing,” Cutler said.

Cutler says those parents weren’t very happy after seeing the video.

Eyewitness News spoke with folks who work around the busy intersection and got mixed reactions.

“Bobbing and weaving out of traffic is a little dangerous, you know? I can understand why they’re upset about it but kids are kids,” Corey Amato said.

One bicyclist says some of the kids in the video are her friends, but they’re giving bicyclist who follow the laws a bad reputation.

“I don’t want them to get hurt because they’re my closest friends. I would never want them to get hurt in such a way. I just think it’s kind of unprecedented and not smart,” Franchesca Richards said.

Police are hoping it’s a problem that will be resolved quickly.

“We don’t want to tell them ‘hey don’t come down here. Just when you do come down here, ride in a safe manner, not endanger yourselves or anybody else,'” Cutler said.

Police say it is up to the parents’ discretion whether they want their child to ride on the sidewalk or in the street.

Police also remind anyone under the age of 16 to wear a helmet.