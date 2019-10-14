Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a group of approximately 200 juveniles is causing a disruption in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. According to police, the juveniles left the Rolling Thunder Skating Rink in the city’s Castor section before heading out on Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say several businesses have been closed due to the crowds. The Wawa at Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard and a McDonald’s at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard are both currently shuttered.
Police are on scene trying to disperse the large crowd.
No injuries or damage to properties have been reported at this time.
