



DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Cellphone video shows the aftermath of a deadly accident at a South Jersey harvest festival. The video was shot by Jessica Estrada on Saturday at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

Police say the 10-year-old girl was thrown from a ride called “Xtreme,” which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride.

She was airlifted to Cooper University Health Care where she later died.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

The township said it kept the festival open for the community to come together in wake of the tragedy.

But many residents were apprehensive about getting back on the rides.

“It’s devastating. It’s eerie being here,” Jen Hitchner says.

At least 13 people — including the 10-year-old on Saturday — have been killed or seriously injured since the year 2000 on these type of rides around the country, according to an industry analyst.

“This ride is old, you never know what may happen. I know this ride has thrown people out before. I know that it goes too fast and I know that there were problems with the lap bars,” amusement park safety analyst and consultant Ken Martin says.

“I myself wouldn’t feel comfortable putting the kids on those rides, just in light of everything. When something like this happens, it just brings it all back,” Hitchner said.

An investigation is ongoing.