PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles took time on Monday to brighten the day of some young athletes. Eagles’ players are helping Thomas Edison’s football team take their season to the next level.
Jalen Mills and Matt Pryor surprised the players with some much needed equipment in North Philadelphia on Monday.
The squad received 50 new pairs of shoulder pads and practice pants, along with new tackling wheels, shields and cleats.
“I really feel like it’s the little things that count. Not every school or community has anybody to really give back to them, so for us to be involved is a great experience,” Pryor said.
The students also received free tickets to an Eagles’ game.
