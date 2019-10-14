PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ dreadful 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings prompted a tense press conference with Doug Pederson on Monday. Questions regarding a fake field goal play that turned into a Jake Elliott interception on 4th and 4 with just seconds left in the second quarter had been continuous and Pederson finally had enough.

“It didn’t work. Bottom line, it didn’t work. Great play by the Vikings. Enough,” Pederson said.

“It didn’t work, by the way, in case you were wondering,” Pederson added moments later. “The play didn’t work. I’m glad we’re talking about a fake field goal today.”

On Sunday, Pederson said the look they wanted was there.

The object of the play was to complete a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and for him to get out of bounds, giving the Eagles about two chances to take shots at the end zone before halftime.

If it worked and the Eagles scored on the drive, the Birds would have cut the Vikings’ lead to 24-17 before getting the ball back to start the third quarter.

The criticism came as many believe Pederson should have kicked the field goal and taken the points, instead of going into halftime down 24-10.

Looking to turn the page, the Eagles head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and Pederson is confident in his team.

“I got to show that confidence because I believe in our guys, I totally do,” Pederson said. “When I say we’re close, we’re close in a lot of areas. We are playing some young guys in some spots. They’re getting better every week. We’re going to continue to work and get better every week.”

This morning, Pederson told WIP’s Angelo Cataldi that the Eagles were going to “win that football game.”

Pederson: "I know the sky is falling outside. It's falling and I get that and the fans are real. We're going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're gonna win that football game and when we do we're in first place in the NFC East." 🦅#On94WIP🎙️ pic.twitter.com/m13eW31NPZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 14, 2019

And to no surprise, his statement was questioned on Monday.

“I think it shows confidence in our football team,” Pederson said. “And I promise you Jason Garrett is going to say the same thing with his team. I’m not going to stand up here on record and say we’re going to try to go down there and win a game. It just doesn’t show confidence and I want to show confidence in our players. Got a ton of confidence in them, we’re going to put a good week of preparation in and go play.”

A win against the Cowboys would put the Eagles atop the standings in the NFC East.