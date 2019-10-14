Menu
Teen Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting
Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the thigh on the 100 block of South Salford Street, just before 1 a.m.
CSX Freight Train Derails In Center City Overnight
Officials say two cars from a CSX train jumped the tracks just after midnight Monday near 24th and Chestnut Streets.
Philadelphia OutFest 2019
Check out photos of the world's largest National Coming Out Day festival.
2019 Carousel Ball Held At The Met Philadelphia Celebrates Discoveries Made At Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
Check out photos from Carousel Ball 2019.
Featured Sports
Eagles' Defense Picked Apart By Kirk Cousins In 38-20 Loss To Vikings
Quarterback Kirk Cousins continuously tested the injured Eagles' secondary, hitting wide receiver Stefon Diggs for two 50+ yard touchdowns.
MUST SEE: 'Gritizens' Rock Best Gritty Costumes At First-Ever Gritty 5k In South Philadelphia
Approximately 3,000 Gritty fanatics showed up to the Wells Fargo Center dressed as the beloved mascot for the first annual Gritty 5K Sunday morning.
Philadelphia Weather
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Foggy Monday Morning Commute
Lauren Casey has your forecast.
6 hours ago
Weather Update: One Wet Work Day Next Week
Tiffany Savona reports.
23 hours ago
Weather Stories
Philadelphia Weather: Why Philly Will Look A Lot Like Pacific Northwest Over Next Few Days
Wednesday will be the coldest day in the Philadelphia region since mid-May.
Philadelphia Weather: Record-Breaking Heat Across Delaware Valley Puts Damper On Fall Activities
It was a steamy fall afternoon around the Delaware Valley.
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
'These Are Great People To Work With': Bucks County Launches Sweet Spots Trail
What Bucks County is looking to do is hit your sweet spot, but also promote the small business community.
'Happy Place' Pop-Up Exhibit Opening At King Of Prussia Mall This Weekend
The “Happy Place” pop-up exhibit opens at the King of Prussia Mall this weekend.
Jack's Pumpkin Glow Opens For Third Year In West Fairmount Park Friday
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow, formerly known as The Glow, opens on Oct. 5 in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park.
Survey: Philadelphia Fourth-Best City For Oktoberfest Celebrations In United States
A new survey ranks Philly the fourth best city in the country for Oktoberfest celebrations.
Fall Festivals In Philadelphia Area To Keep You Busy Throughout Season
While many are not ready to let go of sunny, warm beach days, others are anticipating crisp air and the festivities that come with it.
Bucks County Farm Opens Instagram-Worthy Sunflower Field
The Hellerick’s Family Farm Sunflower Festival begins on Wednesday and is the perfect place to take your next Instagram-worthy photo.
Travel
Health Officials Warning Passengers Of Measles Exposure At Philadelphia International Airport
Anyone who visited the Philadelphia International Airport last week may have been exposed to the measles, health officials announced Friday.
Time To Book Holiday Travel Is Rapidly Approaching, AAA Says
While many passengers are still soaking up the final days of summer, some are already looking ahead to their holiday travel.
Tractor Trailer Accident Causing Traffic Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
Officials say a tractor trailer struck an overhead walkway on Departures Road at Terminal B around 1:30 p.m.
Win Tickets to Taste! Philadelphia Food & Wine Festival
Enter to win 2 tickets to Taste! Philadelphia on November 1-2.
CSX Freight Train Derails In Center City Overnight
CBS3 Staff
October 14, 2019 at 5:43 am
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –
Crews were called to Center City after a train derailed overnight. Officials say two cars from a CSX train jumped the tracks just after midnight Monday near 24th and Chestnut Streets.
There are no reports of injuries.
