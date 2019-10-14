BREAKING:Group Of Approximately 200 Juveniles Disrupting Traffic, Businesses In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia continues to be plagued by gun violence. The latest victim, a 34-year-old man, was killed Monday night.

According to police, the shooting happened along the 2500 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say, the 34-year-old was shot once in the chest and received a graze wound to his face.

He was rushed to Albert Einstein Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes after another violent weekend in the city.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments