PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia continues to be plagued by gun violence. The latest victim, a 34-year-old man, was killed Monday night.
According to police, the shooting happened along the 2500 block of Cheltenham Avenue.
Police say, the 34-year-old was shot once in the chest and received a graze wound to his face.
He was rushed to Albert Einstein Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
The shooting comes after another violent weekend in the city.
