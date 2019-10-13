  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect police have been searching for is now in custody after crashing into a police cruiser. This incident happened on the 500 block of North Broad Street on Sunday.

Police say one of their cruisers was parked at Spring Garden and Broad Streets when someone driving a dirt bike crashed into the back of the cruiser.

While no injuries were reported—police say the driver of the dirt bike had an outstanding arrest warrant.

