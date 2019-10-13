Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect police have been searching for is now in custody after crashing into a police cruiser. This incident happened on the 500 block of North Broad Street on Sunday.
Police say one of their cruisers was parked at Spring Garden and Broad Streets when someone driving a dirt bike crashed into the back of the cruiser.
Someone riding this green dirt bike drove into a police cruiser by Broad and Spring Garden Streets. No word on any injuries @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9HBP00kiGf
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 13, 2019
While no injuries were reported—police say the driver of the dirt bike had an outstanding arrest warrant.
You must log in to post a comment.