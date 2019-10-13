



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is among several victims who were rushed to the hospital after a drive-by mass shooting in North Philadelphia. This latest violence mark’s Philadelphia’s second mass shooting of the weekend.

All six people who were shot on Sunday are expected to survive, but some are suffering from life-altering wounds, including the 14-year-old.

He was shot was in his hand which shattered bones after at least a dozen shots were fired into a group of people.

“I just heard shots and when I hear shots I run,” Karen Leak says.

Leak went on to describe the terror of hearing a barrage of bullets at 8th and Clearfield Streets, just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It was loud. It stopped, then started back,” Leak added.

She was not hit but the gunfire, but her 14-year-old nephew was and so were several other males.

“My nerves are shook. I’m scared to even walk down the street. It don’t make no sense. They need somebody out here every day patrolling this block,” Marcella Leak says.

Police say a gunman was seen driving by while opening fire into a group of people gathered by the street corner. Detectives are working to find out who fired the gun and why.

“We have lots of cameras on the block, we’re hoping to get video from them but right now we don’t have a direction on the suspects or their vehicle,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

But neighbors admit that they are used to gunfire.

Police have not released a description of the gunman. No arrests have yet been made.