PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles defense was hoping to keep the momentum rolling in Minnesota on Sunday — but instead they were picked apart in a dreadful 38-20 loss to the Vikings. It didn’t take long for the Vikings to pressure the defense, marching down the field and scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins continuously tested the injured Eagles’ secondary, hitting wide receiver Stefon Diggs for two 50+ yard touchdowns.
Running back Dalvin Cook rushed for over 100 yards on a defense who came into the game only giving up 63 rushing yards so far this season.
The Vikings were up 24-10 at halftime.
A 45-yard pass to Miles Sanders led to Carson Wentz connecting with Alshon Jeffrey for a touchdown and the Eagles were right back in the game with the score 24-17.
But converting on third down continues to be an issue for the Eagles offense.
The Eagles were 3 for 11 on third downs.
The Vikings began forcing turnovers and starting to run away with the game.
More to come.
You must log in to post a comment.