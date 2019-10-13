PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles defense was hoping to keep the momentum rolling in Minnesota on Sunday — but instead they were picked apart in a dreadful 38-20 loss to the Vikings. It didn’t take long for the Vikings to pressure the defense, marching down the field and scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins continuously tested the injured Eagles’ secondary, hitting wide receiver Stefon Diggs for two 50+ yard touchdowns.

Running back Dalvin Cook rushed for over 100 yards on a defense who came into the game only giving up 63 rushing yards so far this season.

The Vikings were up 24-10 at halftime.

A 45-yard pass to Miles Sanders led to Carson Wentz connecting with Alshon Jeffrey for a touchdown and the Eagles were right back in the game with the score 24-17.

But converting on third down continues to be an issue for the Eagles offense.

The Eagles were 3 for 11 on third downs.

The Vikings began forcing turnovers and starting to run away with the game.

