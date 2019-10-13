Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in West Philadelphia, according to police. This shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 6500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
Police say the man was shot four times in his lower body.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made but officials say a weapon has been recovered.
An investigation is ongoing.
