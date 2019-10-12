PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have released details regarding a house explosion that happened Thursday in Philadelphia’s Torresdale section. L&I is calling the building imminently dangerous — and giving the owner 10 days to talk to an engineer to determine if the property is repairable.
If so, he must start work immediately.
If not, it will be torn down.
A gas explosion at a home in #Torresdale knocked out the wall on the second floor. Part of the roof was also blown off.
L&I crews were on the scene with a large crane removing the roof and part of the walls on Friday.
Three people were inside the home at the time of the explosion but were not injured.
Renovations were underway when the explosion happened.
The building housed two apartments — one on each floor.
