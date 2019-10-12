Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for suspects who robbed a North Philadelphia pizza shop at gunpoint on Saturday. This happened at the Little Caesars restaurant on the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue.
“Two people with guns just walked up, hit me on my head, kept shouting and waved guns at us,” Asmed Hanafy says.
Police were at the scene but could not give any additional information on the incident.
Hanafy went on to tell Eyewitness News what it was like staring down a gun.
“When they first walked up to me I was fighting with them, I kept shouting and arguing. He initially had that gun facing my face, I could actually see the bullet inside of the gun,” he said.
He added that the suspects escaped with cash from the safe.
You must log in to post a comment.