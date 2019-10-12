Comments
MACUNGIE, Pa (CBS) — Thousands of workers at Mack Truck plants in the Lehigh Valley and elsewhere are set to walk off the job. The United Automobile Workers Union said on its website that a strike will begin at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Picketing will begin on Sunday at the Mack Truck plant in Macungie, Pa.
The union says many issues remain unresolved, including wage increases and health benefits.
The company’s president says he is surprised and disappointed by the decision and says progress was being made.
You must log in to post a comment.