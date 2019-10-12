  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMDraft Kings
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County News, Local, Local TV

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — It sounds like a scene from an action movie. On Saturday Maple Shade police described a wild chase with a fugitive.

On Friday night, police say they recognized a woman with an active arrest warrant, 33-year-old Danielle Colon.

She initially ran away, but police caught up with her and put her in a police cruiser.

On the way to the station, police say Colon managed to get free and jump out of the patrol car, fleeing for the second time.

That is when Colon was struck by a driver on Rt. 73. She was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

She is now facing multiple offenses including resisting arrest.

There is no work on her condition.

Comments