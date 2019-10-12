Comments
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — It sounds like a scene from an action movie. On Saturday Maple Shade police described a wild chase with a fugitive.
On Friday night, police say they recognized a woman with an active arrest warrant, 33-year-old Danielle Colon.
She initially ran away, but police caught up with her and put her in a police cruiser.
On the way to the station, police say Colon managed to get free and jump out of the patrol car, fleeing for the second time.
That is when Colon was struck by a driver on Rt. 73. She was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
She is now facing multiple offenses including resisting arrest.
There is no work on her condition.
