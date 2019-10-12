  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMDraft Kings
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while sitting inside of a vehicle in the city’s Fairhill section. According to police, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of N. Mascher Street.

The man was struck once while sitting inside of a silver Acura.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments