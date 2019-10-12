Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while sitting inside of a vehicle in the city’s Fairhill section. According to police, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of N. Mascher Street.
The man was struck once while sitting inside of a silver Acura.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
