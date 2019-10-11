Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The City of Wildwood is suggesting all property owners check their decks for damage and excessive wear after 18 people were injured when a two-story deck collapsed last month. The city sent a letter to homeowners this week.
“In light of the recent problems with older decks, the City of Wildwood is recommending that every property owner check their exterior deck for damage, excessive wear and other problems,” the letter reads.
The letter says prolonged exposure, combined with moisture levels and salt air, can cause serious damage to structural supports.
The city says it will assist anyone who needs to obtain a construction permit for repairs.
