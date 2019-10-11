



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted for an attempted robbery that left a man dead in Yeadon last month. U.S. Marshals and Yeadon police arrested 26-year-old Tyrone “Chub” Madison Friday morning in Philadelphia.

Madison was wanted for an attempted robbery that occurred on Sept. 18 on the 2500 block of Parkview Drive in Yeadon.

Police say a group, including Madison, plotted to set up and rob a young man of expensive hair extensions, but they didn’t count on the man being licensed to carry.

One suspect, Omar Thompson, was killed during the attempted robbery when the victim shot the suspect in the head.

“Omar literally jumps in the front window of the driver’s side window, which was down, and is on top of the victim forcing a handgun into his stomach and demanding all of the property that the victim had brought with him,” Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo said on Monday.

In a panic, the victim shot and killed Thompson, according to police.

The 23-year-old was selling expensive hair extensions and police say he was lured by two women via text messages before the attempted robbery.

Police say Madison initially pretended to be interested in the case, even talking to officers at the scene. All the while, police believe he was involved as well.

Yeadon police are now looking for Jhimeia Mimi Harrell and another woman who goes by the nickname, Bernie.

Officials say they received an anonymous tip Thursday, stating that Madison was staying with a female associate on the 1200 block of Venango Street in Philadelphia.

Madison was taken into custody without incident at 6:30 a.m. Friday.