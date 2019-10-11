Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Rutgers University officials in Camden County say they banned a student from its campus over a series of Facebook posts. Officials say the student wrote a number of posts described as “disturbing” on a closed page for Rutgers Law students.
University police investigated the posts and the student’s interactions on campus.
The posts were not deemed to pose an immediate threat.
No charges have been filed.
Officials say counselors are working with the student to get appropriate help.
