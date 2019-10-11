



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released a sketch of the suspect wanted for raping a Drexel University student. The student reported being raped at her off-campus apartment on the 3200 block of Winter Street, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male between 18 and 23 years old, with a thin build and a soft voice. Police add that when speaking to the victim, he identified himself as Thomas or Tom, and has a red phone case.

Police say the suspect followed the victim home.

“She opened her door to go inside and when she turned to close her door, she realized that the male offender had followed her inside,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

Investigators say the man told the victim he was a friend of John, which was the name of one of her roommates.

“She went in the kitchen area and texted John. At that point in time, John said he had no idea who it was,” Burgmann said.

Suspect wanted for Rape on the 3200 block of Winter Street on 10/9/19. Please call PPD SVU at 215-685-3151 with info pic.twitter.com/OjpmoT4UwJ — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 11, 2019

When the victim informed the intruder that John was not home, police say the suspect put the woman in a headlock.

“He forced her upstairs to the second floor, her bedroom area, where he then raped her,” Burgmann said.

The suspect then fled the home.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.