BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Wanted For Raping Drexel University Student
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman were critically injured after police say they each suffered gunshot wounds to their buttocks. The double shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street in North Philadelphia on Friday.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot once in her buttocks and a 43-year-old man was shot in his buttocks and also his left foot.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where they were placed in critical condition.

No word on what led to the incident.

