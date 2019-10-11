  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.

Hodgson Vo-Tech defeats Howard 28-14
Olney defeats West Philadelphia 42-0
Northeast defeats Central 41-0
Delaware Military Academy defeats Archmere 21-19
Penn Wood defeats Interboro 48-15
Abington defeats Truman 51-27
St. Augustine Prep defeats Rancocas Valley 34-0
Woodrow Wilson defeats Shawnee 48-0
Pottsgrove defeats Upper Merion 14-0

