CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A judge has declared a mistrial on hate crime and civil rights violation charges against former Bordentown Police Chief Frank Nucera. He was charged after allegedly assaulting a man and violating the rights of Timothy Stroye during an arrest in 2016.
Nucera is accused of slamming the black teenager’s head into a doorjam, then punching him while the teen was handcuffed inside a motel.
An 11-page criminal complaint also shows Nucera repeatedly used racial slurs.
At one point, he allegedly said to an officer, “The (N-words) are like ISIS. They have no value. They should line them all up and mow ’em down. I’d like to be on the firing squad. I could do it.”
During his trial at the Federal Courthouse in Camden, Nucera’s attorney admitted Nucera’s language was inappropriate, but he argued it was not a crime.
Federal prosecutors maintained Nucera’s racist outbursts suggest the teen’s headslamming was racially motivated.
The jury found him guilty of lying to the FBI on Wednesday.
This morning, jurors told the judge they were deadlocked on the other two charges, after hours of deliberating.
