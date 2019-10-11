Filed Under:Erie News, Pennsylvania News


ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Investigators are blaming an electrical extension cord for a fire that killed five small children in Pennsylvania. The investigative team announced Thursday that the deadly Aug. 11 fire at the Erie, Pennsylvania, home that included the Harris Family Daycare was an accident.

They say it was caused by an electrical failure associated with the extension cord.

The 1 a.m. blaze began in the first-floor living room.

