ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Investigators are blaming an electrical extension cord for a fire that killed five small children in Pennsylvania. The investigative team announced Thursday that the deadly Aug. 11 fire at the Erie, Pennsylvania, home that included the Harris Family Daycare was an accident.
They say it was caused by an electrical failure associated with the extension cord.
As a result of the collaborative effort and coordination between our Pittsburgh Field Office, @eriepolice @ErieFire293 and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire that occurred at the Harris Family Daycare in August has been ruled as Accidental. pic.twitter.com/FunPFcErfS
— ATF Philadelphia (@ATFPhiladelphia) October 10, 2019
The 1 a.m. blaze began in the first-floor living room.
