Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of East Cambria Street.
Police found a man shot in the head and rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Another man was shot in the leg.
Police say at least eight shots were fired from a semi-automatic handgun.
Police are looking for a man spotted on camera running from the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the violence.
You must log in to post a comment.