  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of East Cambria Street.

Police found a man shot in the head and rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Another man was shot in the leg.

Police say at least eight shots were fired from a semi-automatic handgun.

Police are looking for a man spotted on camera running from the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the violence.

Comments