PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dilworth Park’s three-day Octoberfest celebration, an annual fall tradition in Center City, got underway on Friday. The festivities began during the afternoon with the keg being tapped and beer and food flowing.
Special events will be offered all weekend long.
On tap for Saturday is apple pressing, cider making and a stein-hoisting contest.
On Sunday, football fans are invited to watch the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at the festival.
You can find more information about this weekend’s activities here.
