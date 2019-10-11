OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Jersey Shore towns are dealing with coastal flooding Friday morning. Chopper 3’s pilot caught images of the flooding at the Ocean City Airport.
Several roads are closed across Jersey towns after this morning’s high tides caused flooding.
Friday morning flooding at the OCNJ airport. Pictures courtesy of Ray Oeschlin the @CBSPhilly chopper pilot pic.twitter.com/APdWbi0ZKc
— Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) October 11, 2019
Chopper 3 was also over Atlantic City where flooding could be spotted along Route 40 at West End Avenue.
High tide was an hour ago, now there's coastal flooding across our area. Here's the scene in AC- rt-40 at West End Ave. Also, Dorset Ave Bridge in Ventnor is closed. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CGvESkCQXP
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 11, 2019
The towns could see more flooding when the next high tide comes later today.
MODERATE tidal flooding possible again during the next high tide (between 7-8 PM) for the Jersey shore and the Delaware beaches. Coastal flood warnings expire early Saturday, so expect big improvements this weekend. https://t.co/cIkR6t9v4z
— Tiffany Savona (@TiffanySavonaWX) October 11, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.