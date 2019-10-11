  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:InstaStory, Jersey Shore, Local TV, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Jersey Shore towns are dealing with coastal flooding Friday morning. Chopper 3’s pilot caught images of the flooding at the Ocean City Airport.

Several roads are closed across Jersey towns after this morning’s high tides caused flooding.

Chopper 3 was also over Atlantic City where flooding could be spotted along Route 40 at West End Avenue.

The towns could see more flooding when the next high tide comes later today.

