EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic fliers that were found on several vehicles parked outside an Evesham Township restaurant. The incident took place Thursday night in the Fleming’s Steak House parking lot at 500 S. Route 73.

According to police, a man left letters containing anti-Israel and anti-Jewish statements on three vehicles. Patrons reported finding the fliers around 10:30 p.m.

“The Evesham Township Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into identifying the individual who is responsible for distributing this anti-Semitic literature. I want to ensure the residents of Evesham and the Jewish community that we will not tolerate this type of bias intimidation in our community,” Evesham Township Police Chief Christopher Chew said.

Mayor Jaclyn Veasy condemned the act.

“Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town,” Veasy said. “I call on all of Evesham’s residents and businesses to come together at this time and join me in condemning such shameless displays of hatred. I also have full faith that our highly-decorated ETPD will not relent in the investigation of this incident until police can identify anyone responsible and see that they’re prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The suspect is described as an older white male, having a medium build with a paunch, a comb-over hair style and was wearing a teal jumpsuit.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 856-983-1116.