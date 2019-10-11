



EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic fliers that were found on several vehicles parked outside an Evesham Township restaurant. The incident took place Thursday night in the parking lots of the AMC movie theater and Fleming’s Steakhouse on S. Route 73.

Three separate fliers have been passed around, but police are searching for one suspect.

Evesham Township police are searching for a man they say left anti-Semitic messages on the windshields of cars in parking lots of two Marlton businesses.

Investigators are still searching for surveillance video of the suspect who targeted at least three cars at the AMC movie theater and the Fleming’s Steakhouse — both on Route 73 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Patrons describe the suspect as an older white man with a medium build, a paunch and a comb-over hair style. He was apparently wearing a teal jumpsuit while leaving behind the racist literature.

“I’m appalled that it still goes on. It doesn’t make any sense to me. We all need to get along,” moviegoer Jonathan Brooks said.

This is one of the anti-Semitic fliers, which references Jewish Hollywood producers and pedophilia.

Police say the second flier makes racist statements about Israel and the Jewish state. The third is about world finances.

“I don’t think there is any reason to be doing any of that, especially in today’s day and age when everybody has such a crazy opinion about everything and everybody. I think that’s the last thing anybody should be doing,” movie patron Carlos Bailote said.

Those Eyewitness News spoke with heading to the latest flick hope the person responsible is quickly caught.

“I would have been a little freaked out if I saw something like that on my windshield, for sure,” moviegoer Kiana Vieras said.

Mayor Jaclyn Veasy condemned the act.

“Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town,” Veasy said. “I call on all of Evesham’s residents and businesses to come together at this time and join me in condemning such shameless displays of hatred. I also have full faith that our highly-decorated ETPD will not relent in the investigation of this incident until police can identify anyone responsible and see that they’re prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Evesham Township police ask you to give them a call if you know who may be responsible.