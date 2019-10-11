PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five men were shot overnight at a courtyard in Queen Village. It all happened in the middle of what police believe was a game of dice.
Police tell Eyewitness News a car pulled up on the street on the 900 block of south 5th Street, just before midnight Thursday, where the driver and a passenger got out and began firing into a courtyard. At least 17 rounds were fired, according to police.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says the preliminary information is that the people initially being shot at were playing a game of dice when it all started.
“The people at the hospital just said they were gambling when someone pulled up and started shooting,” Coulter said. “They didn’t say that there was anything that precipitated in anything that happened earlier in the night. According to the video, it doesn’t look like there is any confrontation. They just report that they get out of the video and start shooting.”
The five gunshot victims range in age from 19 to 57. All are in stable condition.
A neighbor says the people involved in that dice game, play all the time.
Police have yet to determine what sort of role that may have had in connection to the shootings.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.