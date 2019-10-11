PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say 48 boxes of cremated remains were found inside of a vacant funeral home in North Philadelphia. The remains were discovered inside of the old Baker Funeral Home on the 2000 block of North Broad Street just before 3 p.m. on Friday.
Police say 48 cremated remains were found, attached with death certificates.
The business was reportedly forced to shut down two years ago because of tax issues.
The Philadelphia Tribune reports the remains were found by two urban explorers who entered the property illegally. They apparently took pictures and sent them to the Tribune.
Then, police got involved.
CBS3 reached out to the Baker family but has not heard back.
Right now, there is no word on what will happen with the remains or how a family can claim them.
