BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cookie aficionados, look no further. Chocolate lovers, come and get it. Hot buns? Bucks County’s got them.
“So we’ve just launched the Sweet Spots Trail,” said Paul Bencivengo, COO and president of Visit Bucks County. “We have more than 30 participants, coffee shops, creameries, confectionaries, all throughout Bucks County.”
What Bucks County is looking to do is hit your sweet spot, but also promote the small business community.
“These are great people to work with. And that’s who we’re really looking to promote — the fabric of the county, the independent owners. And they love the idea of doing the Sweet Spots Trail,” Bencivengo said.
Click here to learn more about the Sweet Spots Trail.
