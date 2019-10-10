MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Tex-Mex cuisine is a blend of Texan and Mexican, and you’ll find lots of it in Texas, of course. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we are introduced to a restaurant owner who decided to bring those bold flavors to South Jersey.
Over the bridge and into Rancoacas Woods for Tex-Mex you must go. For there is a log cabin in Mount Laurel that’s known for making some of the best.
Welcome to Ma and Pa’s Tex-Mex BBQ.
They tie it all up so you can get all up in their tacos and burritos, made with fresh-pressed tortillas and more.
Owner Alex Martinez was born and raised on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, in Brownsville, Texas. There, he helped his parents, Ma and Pa, in their restaurant and developed his love for cooking.
But he came to New Jersey to cook what he couldn’t find.
He first started with a food truck and competing in BBQ competitions and now he’s been in Mount Laurel for over a year, living out a dream while honoring his family.
Watch the video for more from this week’s Taste With Tori.
