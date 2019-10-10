PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After more than a week of agonizing waiting, the Phillies fired manager Gabe Kapler Thursday. Fans are already tossing out names for possible replacements.
“His managerial techniques, sometimes he was too much analytics, sometimes he was just out of left field, wasn’t really in tune with the players, didn’t really make a connection with the city. I think they need somebody with more experience,” fan Landuleni Shipanga said.
So, who should the Phillies hire to lead the team?
“I just hope they hire someone else, maybe Mike Scioscia, I don’t know. (Raul) Ibanez? Anybody,” fan Matt Robinson said.
“I’m not shocked it happened but long time coming, that’s for sure. Put Charlie (Manuel) back in charge,” fan Brittany Guadalupe said.
You must log in to post a comment.