PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents and students of Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy learned Thursday where they will continue their classes. The building that houses the two schools has been closed almost two weeks after asbestos was found inside, impacting 1,000 students.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite says students and staff at Benjamin Franklin High School will now be going to the former Khepera Charter School at 926 W. Sedgley St., beginning Monday, Oct. 14. The site has the capacity to house the entire school community.
Hite says students and staff at Science Leadership Academy will be relocated to the School District of Philadelphia building at 440 N. Broad St. and the Rodelph Shalmon synagogue at 615 N. Broad St.
Hite says these places were selected due to the close proximity to the schools and the Broad Street Line.
Hite says the goal is to reopen the building that houses the two schools after winter break.
“I want to be clear, the new shared campus for Ben Franklin and SLA will not reopen until three things happen: major construction is complete, environmental testing is conducted, and the building is approved for reoccupancy,” Hite stated, adding that the leasing agreements with the other locations can continue until the school year ends in June.
The district scrapped previous plans to relocate the students to high schools in Strawberry Mansion and South Philadelphia after a contentious town hall meeting.
