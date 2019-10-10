Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have recovered a silver Ford believed to be involved in Wednesday night’s hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. The crash in the city’s Summerdale section critically injured a pedestrian.
Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was struck while walking westbound on the 900 block of Pratt Street, crossing Roosevelt Boulevard, just before 8 p.m.
The impact threw the man 20 feet into a guardrail median in the right lane.
He was transported to an area hospital with a broken right leg and head trauma.
The vehicle was recovered on the 7800 block of Rowland Avenue.
The car’s owner says it was stolen.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
