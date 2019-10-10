HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Travel experts from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation want the public to be ready for the upcoming winter season. PennDOT, along with other agencies, held a press conference on Thursday in Harrisburg to outline the state’s plans for winter services and highlight tools the public can use to be prepared before they hit the road.
The public can access this travel information year round and find plow-truck locations during the winter.
Experts also want the public to start gathering the necessary supplies to keep in their vehicle, such as blankets, along with extra hats and gloves.
For travel information on nearly 40,000 state-maintained roadways and plow-truck information, visit www.511PA.com
To see PennDOT’s winter guide and information about their winter services, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.
PennDOT is also seeking more than 500 temporary equipment operators statewide for this winter season. For more information visit, www.employment.pa.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.