By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lehigh County News, Local, Local TV


LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — The hunt is on for a man who Pennsylvania State Police say robbed a Lehigh County jewelry store. The thievery happened Thursday morning at the Kay Jewelers on the 900 block of Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township.

Troopers say the man pointed a handgun at workers and made off with about $20,000 worth of jewelry and $140 in cash.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, contact Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Barracks at 610-861-2026.

