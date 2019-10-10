PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homeless man has been arrested and charged in the attack of a female jogger in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia. Police say 43-year-old Prevarious Fowler was arrested Wednesday morning on the 2100 block of Fairmount Avenue.
The attack took place Tuesday evening on the 2200 block of Wallace Street.
According to police, Fowler was outside Liberti Fairmount Church going through trash bags when the woman attempted to jog pass him.
The victim told police the suspect, without warning, punched her in the face and then kicked her in the face when she fell down.
The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital for injuries to her face and shoulder and is expected to be OK.
A witness tells CBS3, moments before the jogger was attacked, the suspect got into a confrontation with him. He says he later heard the victim scream and saw the attack.
Fowler has been charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
