By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Halloween, Local, Local TV, philadelphia, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pumpkins with a Philly feel are glowing in Fairmount Park Thursday night. Check out Jack’s Pumpkin Glow Experience.

It features pumpkin lookalikes of some of Philadelphia’s most famous — including sports teams, famous icons, superheroes and movie stars.

Credit: CBS3

Gritty, Kevin Hart and the Liberty Bell were just a few of the pumpkins on display.

Credit: CBS3

The pumpkins are all hand-carved.

Credit: CBS3

You can see them all through the month of October. You can buy tickets here.

