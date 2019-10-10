Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pumpkins with a Philly feel are glowing in Fairmount Park Thursday night. Check out Jack’s Pumpkin Glow Experience.
It features pumpkin lookalikes of some of Philadelphia’s most famous — including sports teams, famous icons, superheroes and movie stars.
Gritty, Kevin Hart and the Liberty Bell were just a few of the pumpkins on display.
The pumpkins are all hand-carved.
You can see them all through the month of October. You can buy tickets here.
