DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police have arrested a man who they say was found with 131 pounds of marijuana plants in a stolen vehicle. Police say 24-year-old Jaquell McDonald was arrested on the 400 block of Haslet Street in Dover on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers determined the vehicle was stolen.
Police say McDonald was found to have 72.9 grams of marijuana on his person.
A search of the stolen vehicle yielded an additional 131.4 pounds of marijuana plants, according to police.
McDonald was arrested and later released on a $65,000 unsecured bond.
He has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and other related drug charges.
