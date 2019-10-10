  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMThe Unicorn
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dover News, Local, Local TV


DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police have arrested a man who they say was found with 131 pounds of marijuana plants in a stolen vehicle. Police say 24-year-old Jaquell McDonald was arrested on the 400 block of Haslet Street in Dover on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Credit: Dover Police Department

Upon arrival, officers determined the vehicle was stolen.

Police say McDonald was found to have 72.9 grams of marijuana on his person.

Credit: Dover Police Department

A search of the stolen vehicle yielded an additional 131.4 pounds of marijuana plants, according to police.

McDonald was arrested and later released on a $65,000 unsecured bond.

Credit: CBS3

He has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and other related drug charges.

Comments