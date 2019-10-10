Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating a gas explosion at a home in Philadelphia’s Torresdale neighborhood. A gas explosion happened at a home under renovation on the 4400 block of Pearson Avenue, just before 1 p.m.
The roof and east side of the wall collapsed and fire crews were called to the scene.
Philadelphia Gas Works was called to the scene and turned off gas service on the block.
There were no injuries and no evacuations.
No further information is available at this time.
