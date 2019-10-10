Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 caught an electrical explosion on video after a garbage truck struck a pole bringing down wires in Cherry Hill. The accident happened on Evesham Road near Springdale Road just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials say the wires caught on fire after the pole went down.
#Chopper3 over this scene of an explosion after a crash that brought down wires onto Evesham Road in #CherryHillTwp. Evesham Rd is CLOSED between Haddonfield-Berlin Rd & Somerdale Rd. No injuries reported. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/G9O6E6cdSq
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 10, 2019
Evesham Road is closed in both directions.
PSE&G has been called to the scene.
