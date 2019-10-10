  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 caught an electrical explosion on video after a garbage truck struck a pole bringing down wires in Cherry Hill. The accident happened on Evesham Road near Springdale Road just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the wires caught on fire after the pole went down.

Evesham Road is closed in both directions.

PSE&G has been called to the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

