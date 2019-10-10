



PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Eighty-seven pets were removed from a home in Phoenixville after code enforcement officials found the house unfit for human occupancy. The animals included 85 cats, one dog and the remains of a cat.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the animals were living in deplorable conditions, including several layers of feces covering the floor.

Officials say most of the cats were covered in fleas and ear mites, and many had untreated wounds. A mixed-breed dog was also found, weighing 14 pounds. The dog was suffering from severe dermatitis that left most of her side and rear hairless. She is blind and also has severe dental disease that will require a full mouth extraction of her teeth.

The healthiest and most well-adjusted cats are up for adoption at the BVSPCA West Chester Campus and the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus. The rest of the animals will be be released daily as their condition improves.

“This is a very unfortunate situation of a well-meaning cat lover getting in over her head and not reaching out for help,” said CEO BVSPCA Adam Lamb. “There’s no excuse for animals to suffer in conditions like this. We need the community to know we’re here to help, and we depend on neighbors, relatives and friends to report circumstances of concern before conditions get this bad.”

The BVSPCA Animal Protective Services say they will be filing charges against the three people living in the home.

To adopt, call the shelters. Donations to help the animals rescued can be made at bvspca.org/86saved or by mail to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.