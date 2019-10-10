Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Jurors in the hate-crime assault trial for a former Bordentown Township police chief are back to deliberations Thursday. On Wednesday, the jury found Frank Nucera guilty of lying to the FBI in connection to a 2016 incident.
Investigators say during an arrest back in 2016, Nucera assaulted and violated the rights of a man named Timothy Stroye.
Jurors went home yesterday without reaching a verdict on the two other charges against Nucera.
