By CBS3 Staff
New Jersey news


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Jurors in the hate-crime assault trial for  a former Bordentown Township police chief are back to deliberations Thursday. On Wednesday, the jury found Frank Nucera guilty of lying to the FBI in connection to a 2016 incident.

Investigators say during an arrest back in 2016, Nucera assaulted and violated the rights of a man named Timothy Stroye.

Jurors went home yesterday without reaching a verdict on the two other charges against Nucera.

