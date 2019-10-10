MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Crews have recovered the body Thursday of a 6-year-old boy who died along with three family members in a canal crash in Delaware. Ethan Lindsey was missing after the SUV he was riding in plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Middletown on Sunday.
Brandi Lindsey confirmed to CBS3 that authorities informed her husband that the body recovered from the canal this morning was that of Ethan.
The crash killed his two older brothers, 18-year-old Willis Lindsey and 16-year-old Kyree Lindsey, and his cousin, 12-year-old Eric Lindsey. Their bodies have been recovered.
The only survivor was a 16-year-old girl who was the girlfriend of the driver, 18-year-old Willis Lindsey.
She told police Willis helped her to shore, then went back into the water to try and save his family, but he never resurfaced.
“I wouldn’t have expected him to do anything different. Knowing him, I couldn’t see him doing nothing different. He did what he was supposed to do as a big brother,” Willis’ father, Willis Lindsey Sr., said.
Investigators say the victims were traveling to a football game when they made a wrong turn and ended up in the canal.
You must log in to post a comment.