STATE COLLEGE, Pa (CBS) — A young boy penned a sweet letter to Penn State University football player Jonathan Sutherland after he was criticized over his hair. Dave Young, the boy’s father, could not help but post his 8-year-old son’s letter to Twitter before sending it off to Penn State.

“I was not going to post this but I am too proud not to, and seeing that other clown’s letter over and over thought maybe one penned by my son with thought and some humor might be what we all need. As promised to him last night this went in the mail today to Mr. Sutherland,” Young tweeted.

